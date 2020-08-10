Amazon’s two-day Prime Day sale, which concluded on August 7, turned out to be the highest earning days for over 91,000 small and medium-sized businesses on the platform this year, a top executive at the eCommerce major said. As per the agency reports on Monday, of the total participants, 209 SMB sellers became crorepatis (millionaires) during the 48 hours sale.

The e-commerce giant said that 31,000 SMB sellers witnessed their highest sales ever with over 4,000 SMB sellers each registering sales of Rs 10 lakhs or more during the 48 hours.

Of the over 91,000 SMBs who participated at Prime Day, more than 62,000 sellers were from non-metro and tier-2 and tier-3 cities across India, the company said.

“This Prime Day was dedicated to our small business (SMB) partners, who have been increasingly looking to Amazon to keep their businesses running,” Amit Agarwal, Senior Vice President and Country Manager, Amazon India, said in a statement.

“We are humbled that we were able to help as this was our biggest Prime Day ever for small businesses — nearly one lakh SMB sellers received orders from across 97 per cent of India’s pin-codes; Karigar artisans, Saheli women sellers, Launchpad entrepreneurs, and Local Shops enjoyed their highest ever day of sales,” Agarwal added.

Products like personal computing, large appliances, kitchen, and smartphones were among the top selling items, while the pantry section saw the most success in terms of total u units sold.

Twice as many customers signed up for a Prime membership during Prime Day 2020 compared to last year, Amazon India said, adding that more than 65 per cent of new members were from outside top 10 cities.

During Prime Day on the Amazon Shopping app, virtual assistant Alexa answered over a million requests from customers, guiding them to the products, best deals, new launches, bill payments, and Prime Music, among other things.

Buoyed by the success of its two-day Prime Day sale amid Covid-19, Amazon India on Saturday announced its ‘Freedom Day’ sale which will run until August 11 and includes hundreds of deals on popular mobile phones, laptops, TVs, Amazon devices and more.