Amazon.com Inc has filed a writ petition in petition in the Karnataka High Court seeking on staying the antitrust investigation against the e-commerce for alleged violations of competition laws.

In its plea, Amazon has sought “quashing and setting aside” of the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) probe order dated January 13, 2020. It claimed that the order was passed “without applying mind and caused serious loss to its reputation”.

In January, CCI had ordered an investigation into alleged malpractices and violations, involving India’s leading e-commerce giants Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart for steep discounting, and choosing preferred sellers and exclusive partnerships with smartphone brands.

The two e-tailers have faced much criticism from brick-and-mortar retailers, which accuse them of violating the rules laid by the competition watchdog. However, both companies deny the allegations made against them.

Amazon pleaded for an interim stay on the proceedings as the balance of convenience for stay lies in favour of the petitioner as a bonafide company.

A report filed by IANS quoted an Amazon official, who declined to comment, saying, “The matter is subjudice and hence we cannot offer any comments.”

(With input from agencies)