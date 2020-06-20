After food aggregators, Zomato and Swiggy, e-commerce giant Amazon and Alibaba-backed Indian grocery venture BigBasket have received approval to deliver alcohol in eastern state of West Bengal.

In a notice issued on Friday, the West Bengal State Beverages Corp listed all the companies that are eligible for empanelment to sign an MoU with the state.

These listed companies included—Innovative Retail Concept Private Limited (Big Basket); Golden Goenka Commerce Pvt. Ltd. (Sasta Sundar); Senrysa Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Next Door Hub); and Amazon Seller Services Pvt. Ltd.

With this announcement, Amazon has paved its way to enter India’s major market that is worth $27.2 billion, according to estimates by IWSR Drinks Market Analysis.

Over the years the e-commerce giant has expanded its business operations in world’s third-biggest market with more and more people opting for online shopping for items like clothing, electronics and grocery.

While other business remained closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Amazon expanded its operations and worked round the clock to deliver its products.

When it comes to the liquor delivery, companies like Spencer’s Retail Ltd; Bundle Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Swiggy); Hip Bar Pvt. Ltd; and Zomato Private Ltd are already engaged alcohol delivery business in West Bengal. Among all four, Swiggy and Zomato are also delivering liquor in other neighbouring states as well.

Since March, all alcohol shops were closed amid the COVID-19 lockdown. In May serpentine queues were spotted near booze shops after the government relaxed its lockdown restrictions and allowed reopening of liquor shops.