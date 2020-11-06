After creating a buzz with iPhone 12 pro and iPhone 12, Apple is all set to begin taking pre-orders for iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone mini. The pre-orders of the two phones are slated to begin from 6.30 pm IST via both online and offline retail channels.

While the iPhone mini is the cheapest entry-level device in the series with a starting amount at Rs 69,900, iPhone Pro Max is the most powerful flagship with starting price at Rs 1,29,900.

The Apple online store has put up a message for all potential customers for both the devices saying, “The weekend’s almost here. And so is pre-order. Won’t be long now. Pre-order begins at 6:30 PM.”

iPhone 12 Mini specifications:

The device comes in three storage variants i.e. 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB priced at Rs 69,900, Rs 74,900 and Rs 84,900 respectively.

The iPhone 12 mini comes with 5.4-inch edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR OLED display that ensures a brighter, more immersive viewing experience with some key specifications.

The mini device comes with a dual setup camera: 12-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens.

iPhone 12 Pro Max specifications:

iPhone 12 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,29,900 for 128GB storage variant. Its other two storage variants i.e. 256GB and 512GB are priced at Rs 1,39,900 and Rs 1,59,900 respectively.

The device features the biggest panel on an iPhone with 6.7-inch edge-to-edge OLED display, which gives even more immersive viewing experience.

The Pro Max comes with a triple setup camera: 12-megapixel F1.6 primary camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. Along with this, there is a LiDAR sensor.

iPhone 12 series are powered by A14 Bionic chip, which ensures improved overall performance of the device and faster machine learning. At the launch event, Apple had explained that the chipset placed in its latest series makes it more power efficient and faster than previous iPhones.