Akash Ambani calls for holistic AI strategy focused on self-sufficiency

Reliance Jio Infocomm chairman Akash Ambani called for the government to embrace a holistic artificial intelligence (AI) strategy focused on self-sufficiency.

While speaking at the inauguration of the India Mobile Congress on Tuesday, he said, “AI is absolutely critical for realising our dreams of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. Therefore, India under your leadership should urgently embrace AI with a holistic strategy driven by maximum Atmanirbhar efforts.” He also stressed that Jio remains committed to democratising AI and offering powerful AI models and services to Indians at affordable prices. “Towards this end, we are laying the groundwork for a national AI infrastructure,” he emphasised.

Leaders of both the Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel called for the government to embrace a holistic AI strategy and ensure all potential satellite communication providers are subject to the same rules as traditional telecom operators.Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal outlined their suggestions for the evolving sector in their address to a major gathering of national and global delegates from the telecom sector, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Akash Ambani said India needs to accelerate talent generation on a scale necessary to make the country a global leader in AI. On the concern over how AI might affect the job market, he remarked that some existing jobs will evolve while many new and exciting opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship “will be created rapidly, just like during the adoption of the computer and the internet.”

He urged the government to expedite the draft of the 2020 data centre policy. “Indian data should remain in Indian data centres. Therefore, Indian companies ready to set up AI and machine learning data centres should receive all necessary incentives, including incentives for power consumption,” he added.

Sunil Mittal said that satellite companies aiming to serve elite, retail customers in urban areas must take a telecom licence like everyone else. “They must adhere to the same conditions, including buying spectrum like telecom companies, paying the licence fees, and securing their networks. This is a simple solution that can be adopted on a global scale, and India can lead the way,” Mittal said.