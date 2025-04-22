Airtel to purchase 400 MHz spectrum from Adani Enterprises

Bharti Airtel plans to acquire the entire 400 megahertz (MHz) spectrum of Adani Data Networks Limited (ADNL), Bharti stated in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Airtel’s acquisition of ADNL’s 400 MHz spectrum is expected to help it push for 5G services expansion, particularly in the high-frequency 26 GHz band, which is essential for delivering high-speed, low-latency services.

Advertisement

“Bharti Airtel Limited and its Subsidiary, Bharti Hexacom Limited, have entered into definitive agreements with Adani Data Networks Limited (ADNL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises to acquire rights to use of 400 MHz of spectrum in the 26 GHz band in Gujarat (100 MHz), Mumbai (100 MHz), Andhra Pradesh (50 MHz), Rajasthan (50 MHz), Karnataka (50 MHz) and Tamil Nadu (50 MHz). The closing of the transaction is subject to satisfaction of the standard conditions (including conditions stated in the Spectrum Trading Guidelines) and statutory approval(s),” the company’s statement mentioned.

Advertisement

It may be noted that in August 2022, ADNL had acquired the right to use 400 MHz of spectrum in the 26 GHz millimetre wave band during India’s inaugural 5G spectrum auction. ADNL spent Rs 212 crore for the wave band for 20 years, spanning six service areas of Gujarat, Mumbai, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan.

Earlier, ADNL emphasised that it had no plans to enter the consumer mobility sector and intended to use this spectrum for private network solutions — enhancing digital infrastructure across its diverse business operations, including ports, airports, power generation, and logistics.

Later, ADNL was also granted a Unified Licence for Access Services in October 2022, which authorised the company to provide comprehensive telecom services across India.

However, in January 2025, ADNL faced scrutiny from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for its delay in rolling out 5G telecom services despite securing the spectrum. The government issued multiple notices to ADNL regarding its non-compliance with minimum rollout obligations (MRO) for 5G services.