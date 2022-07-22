Airlines can’t charge extra fee for a boarding pass: Aviation Ministry

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Minister of State V. K. Singh-led Civil Aviation Ministry said on Thursday that airlines can’t charge any additional fee for issuing a boarding pass at check-in counters in airports.

Recently, Indian Airlines were facing passenger backslashes due to many recent negligence incidents.

Many Airlines such as SpiceJet and IndiGo charge a fee of Rs 200 if a passenger wants the boarding pass to be issued at the check-in counter instead of going for web check-in.

“It has come to the notice of the MoCA (Ministry of Civil Aviation) that airlines are charging additional amounts from the passengers for issuing boarding passes,” the ministry said.

This additional amount of Rs. 200 is not mentioned in the agreement with the provisions of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, it said.

Given the above, the airlines are advised not to charge any additional amount for issuing boarding passes at the airport check-in counters, as the same cannot be considered within the ‘tariff’ as provided under Rule 135 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, the ministry said.

(Inputs from IANS)