Air India operates first ferry flight of A350-900 aircraft

Tata-owned Air India has operated its first ferry flight of A350-900 aircraft from Singapore to Toulouse with its new livery.

“Another step closer to the arrival of India’s most-awaited aircraft. Our @Airbus A350-900 takes off on its first ferry flight from Singapore to Toulouse in the new Air India colours,” Air India wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, while sharing the image.

The officials said that the aircraft livery was painted in Singapore and now the plane is back on route to Toulouse for the other works before the scheduled delivery in December this year.

In September, Air India had acquired India’s first Airbus A350-900 aircraft through a finance lease transaction with HSBC.

According to the airline officials, the transaction makes Air India the first scheduled carrier to have acquired an aircraft from an entity registered in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City).

Air India’s first A350-900 is also the first widebody aircraft to have been leased through India’s first International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).

The first of Air India’s six Airbus A350-900 is expected to arrive in India by the end of this year, with the remaining aircraft scheduled for deliveries through March 2024.

In addition to the six Airbus A350-900 aircraft, Air India’s firm orders for 470 new aircraft include 34 A350-1000, 20 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, 10 Boeing 777X widebody aircraft, as well as 140 Airbus A320neo, 70 Airbus A321neo and 190 Boeing 737MAX narrowbody aircraft.

Air India had signed purchase agreements to acquire these aircraft with Airbus and Boeing on the sidelines of the Paris Air Show held in June this year.