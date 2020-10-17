Air India soon going to operate flights between India-Germany from October 26, the national carrier said on Friday.

The airline, in a tweet, said: “#FlyAI: Air India will operate flights between India-Germany from 26th Oct’ 20 to 28th March ’21.”

“Bookings open through AI website, Booking offices, call centre and Authorised Travel Agents,” it added.

The announcement indicated that a breakthrough in ‘Air Bubble’ negotiations has been achieved between India and Germany.

Air bubbles are a pact, signed by two countries under which the participants allow both the countries to fly.

Recently, issues had occurred regarding the number of flights being operated by Lufthansa and Air India between the two countries.

These issues lead to a virtual breakdown of the previous agreement, and consequently, Lufthansa and Air India had to cancel their flights between India and Germany.

India had formalised an ‘Air Bubble’ agreement with Germany in July 2020. This type of arrangement allows nationals of both the countries to travel in either direction.