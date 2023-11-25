AIIMS inks MoU with HSSC

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi and Healthcare Sector Skill Council (HSSC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with an aim towards enhancing the skills and capabilities of healthcare professionals, the premier institute said on Friday.

HSSC has expressed its commitment to recognizing AIIMS as its Centre of Excellence (CoE). This CoE will serve as a benchmark for leadership, best practices, research, support, and training of trainers in a specific sector, maintaining the highest standards, it said.

“AIIMS will facilitate the reskilling and upskilling certification of various staff cadres in collaboration with HSSC. This initiative is designed to enhance patient experience through advanced training programs,” the premier institute said.

Master trainers at AIIMS will undergo specialized training by HSSC and subsequently train other staff members. The training programs will culminate in a comprehensive course completion test, with successful candidates receiving skill certification in collaboration with HSSC.

Dr Rima Dada, Professor in charge of the Media Cell said, “This collaboration between AIIMS and HSSC signifies a pivotal step towards ensuring that healthcare professionals are equipped with the latest skills and knowledge, ultimately benefiting patient care and elevating the standards of the healthcare sector”.