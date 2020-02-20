Vodafone Idea on Thursday paid Rs 1,000 crore more to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) towards its statutory dues, a senior official said.

The fresh round of installments comes after the teleco paid Rs 2,500 crore to the government on Monday, after the Supreme Court issued a “contempt” warning against the telecom companies and DoT officials.

The total amount paid to the government is way below the exact dues of Rs 53,000 crore and Vodafone Idea has continuously maintained that it will have to shut down all its operations in order to pay the full amount.

The company had earlier approached the top court seeking “no coercive action” to recover the pending dues. But the apex court rejected company’s plea.

The new date to pay all the dues is fixed on March 17.

Similar to Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Tata Group also made payments of Rs 10,000 crore and Rs 2,197 crore respectively.

As per the government’s data, telecom companies owe Rs 1.47 lakh crore to the DoT, including Rs 92,600 crore as licence fee and Rs 55,100 crore as spectrum usage charges. Of the total amount, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea has to pay Rs 35,600 crore and Rs 53,000 crore respectively.

Other telecom players Reliance Jio and Tata Group has pending dues worth Rs 21,200 and Rs 13,800 crore respectively. Whereas, Airtel and Vodafone idea will have to pay Rs 88,600 crore collectively.

As per the latest reports, the DoT is likely to issue fresh notices to companies for non-payment of dues and separate notice to Tata Teleservices for non-payment of full dues.

(With input from agencies)