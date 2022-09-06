Indian industrialist and the chairman of Adani Group, Gautam Adani has said that his group will start exporting electricity to Bangladesh by the end of this year to reduce the energy crisis in the South Asian nation.

Adani Power will commission a 1600 MW power project in Godda area of Jharkhand state and a dedicated transmission line to Bangladesh by Bijoy Dibosh (Victory Day), 16 Dec 2022, said Adani after meeting Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday. He also admired her vision for Bangladesh.

“It is an honor to have met Hon PM of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina in Delhi. Her vision for Bangladesh is inspirational and stunningly bold. We are committed to commissioning our 1600 MW Godda Power Project and dedicated transmission line to Bangladesh by Bijoy Dibosh, 16 Dec 2022,” Gautam Adani tweeted.

Bangladesh along with other South Asian nations has been suffering from electricity shortages since Russia-Ukraine conflict. It heavily depends on imported fossil fuels to meet its energy and electricity demand. Media report suggests that following Ukraine-Russia crisis gas and coal have increased heavily.

Besides, Bangladesh’s economy is export oriented which largely includes production of textile. According to US Department of Commerce, to support its textile export Bangladesh is aiming to double its power generation capacity by 2041.

Bangladesh is considered India’s one of the important partner in the region. Besides, To build India strategically strong, PM Modi has also extended support all neighbouring countries in fields like trade and commerce, power and energy, transport and connectivity, science and technology, defence, rivers, and maritime affairs.

So, Diplomatically this will be a very important project for India to reach its neighbours.

Apart from that It will equally important for the world’s third richest Gautam Adani for his business expansion abroad. He is also involved in various projects in Sri Lanka.

As far as Godda Power Project is concerned, the plant cannot use local coal as per a 2017 approval document from the environment ministry. The fuel will be imported from overseas.