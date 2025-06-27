Adani Group purchases 100% stake in Granthik Realtors for Rs 85.99 crore

AdaniConneX Pvt Ltd, which is a joint venture between Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) and the US-based EdgeConneX, has purchased a 100% stake in Granthik Realtors Pvt Ltd for Rs 85.99 crore, according to a stock exchange filing made by the Adani Group on Friday.

The deal was completed on June 26, 2025, through a share purchase agreement with Windson Projects LLP and its nominees, filing mentioned.

AdaniConneX, a 50:50 joint venture formed in 2021, aims to build a 1GW data centre platform across India by 2030 with a focus on sustainability. It leverages Adani Group’s infrastructure expertise and EdgeConneX’s global experience in data centre operations.

The company is currently developing hyperscale data center campuses in key Indian cities, including Chennai, Navi Mumbai, Noida, Vizag, and Hyderabad, and offers a wide range of solutions from hyperscale to edge data centres.

This acquisition is expected to further empower AdaniConneX in scaling its infrastructure footprint and supporting India’s growing digital demand.

The acquisition marks a strategic move by AdaniConneX to strengthen its infrastructure development capabilities. Though Granthik Realtors has not yet started commercial operations, it owns crucial land assets and key licenses, which will enable AdaniConneX to accelerate the execution of its projects, the filing stated.

“This acquisition aligns with our goal of expanding infrastructure capabilities through strategic asset acquisition,” Adani Enterprises stated in the filing.

Granthik Realtors, incorporated in May 2023 and registered in Mumbai, operates in the infrastructure and specialised construction sector. The transaction was executed in cash and does not fall under related-party norms, the filing mentioned.