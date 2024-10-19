Adani Foundation donates Rs 100 crore for Telangana’s Young India Skills University

In a bid to create a lasting legacy that will uplift generations to come, the Adani Foundation on Friday announced a donation of Rs 100 crore towards the establishment of the Young India Skills University in Telangana.

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, met state Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy here, along with a delegation from the Adani Foundation, and presented a cheque of Rs 100 crore for Young India Skills University.

“Privileged to contribute to the transformative vision and inspiring leadership of @TelanganaCMO Revanth Reddy with the Young India Skills University initiative,” Gautam Adani posted on X.

Advertisement

“Together, we are not just shaping the future of our youth – we are unlocking the boundless potential for a brighter, more prosperous India. Here’s to creating a lasting legacy that will uplift generations to come,” the Adani Group Chairman added.

Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and other officials were also present.

Gautam Adani also promised continued support for the initiatives of the Telangana government for skills development and empowerment of youth.

Reddy announced in the state Assembly on August 1 that Adani Logistics will be one of the industry partners for the Young India Skills University.

The Assembly passed the Young India Skill University Telangana (Public-Private Partnership) Bill-2024, to establish a university that will equip students with skills to meet the industry demand.

It was announced that the School of E-commerce and Logistics will be established in partnership with Adani Logistics and O9 Solutions. The partner companies will design the curricula, train students in their respective sectors, and provide jobs.

On October 11, the Young India Skills University announced that it will launch its first set of courses from November 4. The university has initially launched three schools: the School of Logistics and E-Commerce, the School of Healthcare, and the School of Pharmaceuticals and Life Sciences.

The courses will commence on November 4 and will be conducted temporarily at the Engineering Staff College of India (ESCI) and the National Academy of Construction campuses in Hyderabad. The university will train 2,000 youth in the first year. The university board is headed by noted industrialist Anand Mahindra.