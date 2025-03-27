Adani Energy Solutions acquires Mahan Transmission

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) officially announced through an exchange filing on Thursday that it has announced a special purpose vehicle called Mahan Transmission Ltd (MTL) from REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL).

The transaction was completed on March 26, 2025, with AESL acquiring 100% equity shares of MTL at a face value of Rs 10 per share. Mahan Transmission Limited, incorporated in November 2024, operates in the electric utilities sector as a transmission service provider, according to a company statement. It also stated that the acquisition is completed and the total authorised and paid-up share capital of the MTL is Rs 5 lakh.

MTL will play a crucial role in strengthening India’s energy infrastructure by facilitating the evacuation of 1,230 MW of power from Adani Power’s upcoming 1,600 MW expansion units in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh. This acquisition aligns with Adani Energy’s vision of expanding its transmission network and ensuring seamless power distribution across regions.

MTL will develop an intrastate scheme officially termed as ‘Development of Intrastate Transmission System for evacuation of 1,230 MW power (MPPMCL portion) through STU network from proposed 2×800-MW thermal power project of Mahan Energen Ltd (MEL), according to a company statement.

Mahan Energen Ltd (MEL) is a subsidiary of Adani Power Ltd and the InSTS scheme under discussion relates to evacuation from the capacity expansion of 2×800-MW at the Mahan power plant. The InSTS scheme mainly involves building two 400/220/132kV substations — one each at Rewa and Amarpatan – along with associated lines.

For AESL, Mahan Transmission Ltd represents the second InSTS-TBCB win in Madhya Pradesh after ‘MP Power Transmission Package-II Ltd’ that is currently under construction.

This acquisition marks another milestone in Adani Energy’s commitment to strengthening India’s power sector through organic and inorganic growth opportunities. With this move, AESL continues to reinforce its leadership in energy transmission, ensuring reliable power supply while enhancing value for its stakeholders, the statement said.