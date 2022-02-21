More than 94 lakh farmers distributed Rs 1,36,350 crore for paddy procurement in this fiscal year

Centre procured 695.67 Lakh Metric tonnes of Kharif in the financial year 2021-22 from 94.15 lakh farmers benefiting them with Rs 1,36,350.74 crore, claimed the Union Agriculture Ministry here on Monday.

The Ministry said the government has procured 695.67 lakh metric tonnes of paddy till February 20, this year from 26 states mainly Punjab, Haryana, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh.

Maximum procurement of paddy crop has been done from Punjab, where more than nine lakh farmers were benefitted earning Rs 36,623 crore by selling 1.86 crore Metric Tonnes of paddy, followed by Telangana benefitting one lakh farmers earning Rs 13,763 crore by selling 70 lakh MT of paddy, the Ministry data revealed.

The states, where more than Rs 8,000 crore has been distributed to farmers include Uttar Pradesh Rs 12,553 crore, Haryana Rs 10,839 crore, Bihar Rs 8,330 crore, Madhya Pradesh Rs 8,981 crore, and Odisha Rs 9677 crore, the Ministry said.