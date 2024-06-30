9 out of 10 most-valued firms add Rs 2.89 trn in M-Cap last week

During the last week, nine of the top-10 most valued firms together added Rs 2,89,699.42 crore in market valuation.

Among them, Reliance Industries emerged as the biggest gainer in line with a rally in equities.

The BSE benchmark also jumped 1,822.83 points or 2.36 per cent last week.

Advertisement

In terms of the market valuation, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and ITC were the gainers.

While the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) emerged as the laggard.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 1,52,264.63 crore to Rs 21,18,951.20 crore.

TCS added Rs 34,733.64 crore taking its valuation to Rs 14,12,845.09 crore while Infosys climbed Rs 14,656.3 crore to Rs 6,50,602.10 crore.

The M-Cap of ICICI Bank soared Rs 30,286.99 crore to Rs 8,44,201.88 crore and that of HDFC Bank zoomed Rs 13,808.74 crore to Rs 12,80,865.43 crore.

The market valuation of State Bank of India’s valuation rallied Rs 11,111.14 crore to Rs 7,57,565.68 crore.

Bharti Airtel surged Rs 18,267.7 crore to Rs 8,22,530.35 crore.

The M-Cap of Hindustan Unilever went up by Rs 7,953.37 crore to Rs 5,81,570.83 crore and that of ITC climbed Rs 6,616.91 crore to Rs 5,30,475.82 crore.

On the other hand, the valuation of LIC tumbled Rs 22,042.61 crore to Rs 6,25,573.90 crore.

The rank-wise standing of these top 10 firms for the week remained as Reliance Industries with the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

Another important update that happened was in order to boost participation of small investors in the securities market, Sebi increased the threshold for the basic service demat account to Rs 10 lakh from the current Rs 2 lakh.

The new guidelines will come into force from September 1, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.