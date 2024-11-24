Eight of top-10 most valued firms add over Rs 1.50 trillion

Last week, eight of the top-10 most valued domestic firms together added Rs 1,55,603.45 crore in market valuation.

HDFC Bank and Tata Consultancy Services emerged as the biggest gainers, in tandem with firm trend in equities.

Reliance Industries and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were the laggards.

In a rank-wise analysis, Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, State Bank of India, ITC, Hindustan Unilever and LIC.

The valuation of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 40,392.91 crore to Rs 13,34,418.14 crore while ICICI Bank soared Rs 16,266.54 crore to Rs 9,01,866.22 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Hindustan Unilever climbed Rs 13,239.95 crore to Rs 5,74,569.05 crore and that of ITC zoomed Rs 11,508.91 crore to Rs 5,94,272.93 crore.

IT giants Infosys surged Rs 16,189.33 crore to Rs 7,90,151.83 crore and the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added Rs 36,036.15 crore to Rs 15,36,149.51 crore in its valuation.

State Bank of India rallied Rs 10,709.55 crore to Rs 7,28,293.62 crore. However, the valuation of LIC declined Rs 11,954.24 crore to Rs 5,62,545.30 crore.

Bharti Airtel’s mcap went up Rs 11,260.11 crore to Rs 8,94,068.84 crore. The mcap of Reliance Industries dipped Rs 2,368.16 crore to Rs 17,13,130.75 crore.

On Frdiay, the stock market posted strong gains recording their biggest single-day gains in over five months amid buying across sectors.

At close, the Sensex was up 1,961.32 points or 2.54% at 79,117.11, and the Nifty was up 557.35 points or 2.39% at 23,907.25.