62% Indian professionals believe their career progress depends on knowing AI: LinkedIn

According to a latest survey, most Indian professionals believe their career progress now depends on knowing about artificial intelligence (AI).

The survey by LinkedIn, the business-focused social network, said almost 62 per cent of respondents agreed that AI is crucial.

As jobs evolve, 40 per cent of respondents said the biggest opportunity for workers in India is integrating AI in daily tasks, it said.

The use of LinkedIn Learning courses on AI aptitude has spiked by 117 per cent among non-technical professionals in a year, marking the need to stay updated.

The survey said that 90 per cent of professionals in India are looking for more guidance and support than before.

Data shows that in two years there has been a 123 per cent increase in posts mentioning flexible work, marking what workers feel companies evolve their return-to-office strategies.

The Survey data further said that almost 63 per cent of the respondents acknowledge the need for continuous learning and 41 per cent believe that up-skilling is essential for career growth.

Further, 60 per cent seek guidance on the skills needed to navigate workplace change. Many are learning about technology advancements, sector-specific market analysis, and social trends to stay informed and prepared for future opportunities.

The LinkedIn survey highlighted that video is the most popular format for professionals to gain knowledge with 49 per cent of professionals in India find short clips easy to engage with.

Almost 49 per cent professionals like videos with anecdotes and learning and 38 per cent like unscripted podcast conversations.