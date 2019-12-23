SpiceJet on Monday said that it has started operations of three of its Boeing 737 (B737) freighter aircraft, which were grounded earlier this month due to a “potential defect”, after advice from Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI) that had converted these aircraft into freighters

“The three grounded B737 freighter aircraft shall return to our operations effective December 23, on the basis of resolution provided by Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI),” the company said in a regulatory filing.

SpiceJet has four freighter planes that operate on domestic as well as international routes and out of them, three were converted by IAI.

SpiceJet had informed the bourses on December 13 that during an internal examination of IAI’s manufacturing facilities, a potential defect was discovered in the process “used to manufacture the 9G rigid barrier installed on these (B737 freighter aircraft) aircraft”.

“These aircraft will return to operations after regulatory clearance,” it added.

The budget carrier has a fleet of 118 planes, including the freighters. At 1225 hours on Monday, SpiceJet was trading at Rs 95.45 a share, lower by 0.55 per cent on the BSE.

(With input from agencies)