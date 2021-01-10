Snapdeal, one of India’s leading e-commerce marketplaces, released top people’s choices to kick-start their New Year habits. To keep with the trend of starting health goals at the beginning of the year, customers have been choosing a range of fitness-related products on Snapdeal.

Some top categories include:

Fitness Equipment and Home gym accessories

The beginning of the year witnessed a rise in orders of accessories like skipping rope priced as low as at Rs 185 to weightlifting combo sets priced at Rs 11,073. With these, you can set up a mini gym in a corner of your house or even on your balcony. With heavy discounts of up to 75% across all categories of fitness equipment, there has been a steep rise in the sale of these products since the beginning of the year.

Fitness trackers and headphones

Like every year, an upward trend in the purchase of fitness bands was observed. Aerizo, M4 and Funkart stay at the top amongst other brands with a whopping share of 60% in the category. The most searched feature in the fitness wrist band category was to measure the steps and calorie count. This year has seen an unexpected rise in the sale of fitness bands. Work from home and work out from home are fuelling a boom in the demand for audio products. In the segment, Bluetooth and wireless headphones have seen robust growth over speakers. People are preferring taking a long walk over hitting a public gym and hence, headphones have gained much preference.

Beauty supplements

Fitness and beauty supplements have become an inseparable part of the daily diet for both men and women. While men are indulging more in soy and whey protein supplements, Snapdeal has seen a trend of women buyers extensively resorting to collagen, green tea and green coffee supplements.

Immunity products

Looking after one’s immunity has seldom been of such significance as compared to pre-covid era. The Covid fear has fuelled the surge in demand doubling the sale of immunity-boosting foods on the platform. The onset of the contagion has resulted in a multifold spike in the search of the word, ‘immunity booster’ on Snapdeal. Products like Chayawanprash, Vitamin C capsules, and Tulsi drops are getting maximum order especially from cities like Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, and Patna.