2 tourism infra projects for Jaipur approved

The Finance Ministry has approved two mega tourism infrastructure related projects for the state capital Jaipur that involves an investment of Rs 145 crore.

Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat conveyed the Ministry’s decision to Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, incharge of finance portfolio, while she met the former in New Delhi yesterday. As per the sanctions , Rs 49.31 crore will be incurred on tourism -centric infrastructure development at Amer and Nahargarh fort and Rs 96.61 crore will be utilised for development and strengthening intrastructure/facilities around historic Jal Mahal.

The Dy CM had announced a Rs 100 Crore project for strengthening of facilities at the historic monuments and places of touristic attraction in the walled-city, many of those enjoy status of the UNESCO heritage sites, an official release stated here Thursday evening. Besides this, she was also keen in the installation of a rope – way and development of more facilities along the Jal Mahal and in Amer and Nahargarh and making efforts at the Centre’s level for availing funds and clearances.

The mandatory clearances and no objection certificates from the Archaeology department for the Amer, Nahargarh and the walled city related works and from the Forest and the Rajasthan Lake Development Authority for works related in the Jal Mahal project have already been issued.