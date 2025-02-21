17.01 lakh new workers enrolled under ESI Scheme in December

December 2024, a total of 17.01 lakh new employees have been added under Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), the provisional payroll data said on Friday.

20,360 new establishments have been brought under the social security ambit of the ESI Scheme in the month of December, 2024 thus ensuring social security to more workers.

Through the data, it is noticeable that out of the total 17.01 lakh employees added during the month, 8.22 lakh employees amounting to around 48.35% of the total registrations belong to the age group of upto 25 years.

Further, the gender-wise analysis of the payroll data indicates that the net enrolment of female members has been 3.46 lakh in December, 2024.

Besides, a total of 73 transgender employees have also got registered under ESI Scheme in the month of December, 2024 which attests the commitment of ESIC to deliver its benefits to every section of the society.

In November, 16.07 lakh new employees have been added under the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation.

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation is one of the two main statutory social security bodies under the administrative control of Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India, the other being the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation.