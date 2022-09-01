BPSC to conduct 67th Preliminary in one day and one shift

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), in a major decision today announced to conduct the preliminary examination in one day and in one shift.

The decision was taken regarding the conduct of the 67th Combined Preliminary Competitive Preliminary Examination (CCE) in the presence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The PT of BPSC will now be on the old pattern only. Instead of two days, the exam will be taken in one day only.

The Chairman of BPSC, Atul Prasad told CM that he has discussed with all the district magistrates and regional officers and has decided in this context that the preliminary examination of BPSC will be conducted on the same day and on the same shift as before.

Taking to the microblogging site, Information and Public Relations Department, Bihar tweeted, “On the suo motu cognizance of Hon’ble Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, it was decided to conduct the preliminary examination of BPSC in one day and in one shift as before, in the meeting of Chief Secretary.”