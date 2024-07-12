WBNUJS inaugurates Indian Constitution in Braille

The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (WBNUJS) today unveiled the Constitution of India in Braille version.

This event marked a historic step towards inclusivity and accessibility in the ecosystem of legal education and legal profession.

Justice DY Chandrachud, Chief Justice of India attended the meeting virtually. He commended the initiative for its transformative impact on legal inclusivity and humanity.

Advertisement

Professor Nirmal Kanti Chakrabarti, vice-chancellor of WBNUJS said, “This is a momentous occasion for us at WBNUJS. The Constitution of India in Braille will empower visually impaired individuals by providing them with direct access to our nation’s fundamental legal document. It is a significant step towards ensuring that everyone, regardless of their physical abilities, can understand the legislative, executive and judicial system of India.” Professor Chakrabarti acknowledged the cooperation and labour dedicated by the principal and staff of the Ramakrishna Mission Blind Boys Academy, Narendrapur.

The WBNUJS had set up an accessibility lab for the visually-impaired students in 2020. The effort by WBNUJS is expected to set a precedent for other institutions, encouraging them to adopt similar measures to ensure that legal education and resources are accessible to all members of the society.

It may be recalled that the additional advocate general of West Bengal Sadhan Gupta was visually impaired. This Braille system could have helped him to read the Indian Constitution, the legal experts said.