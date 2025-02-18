WBBSE president concerned over mobile phone use in exam halls

President of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Ramanuj Gangopadhyay, expressed deep concern today over students bringing mobile phones and electronic devices into examination halls despite repeated warnings.

Speaking during his visit to several Madhyamik (secondary) examination centres in Malda district, Mr Gangopadhyay described the trend as “unfortunate” and “not a happy message for society.”

“The invigilators are taking stern action against such violations, but it is disheartening to see students still resorting to such practices,” he said. Mr Gangopadhyay was visiting the centres while students were appearing for their history examination.

After inspecting five examination centres, the WBBSE president praised the district administration and concerned authorities for ensuring smooth arrangements. He emphasised that his visit aimed to boost confidence among students and guardians while gathering on-ground insights to improve arrangements for future examinations.

Addressing the recent question paper leak incident in Malda, Mr Gangopadhyay clarified that the blame should not be placed solely on the district. “Neither students nor guardians are involved in such malpractices. It is a handful of dishonest middlemen who lure some students into these activities,” he said.

He also highlighted that despite repeated reminders, including warnings printed on test papers, some students continue to carry mobile phones and electronic devices into examination halls. “We are compelled to take strict action, including cancelling their eligibility, to maintain discipline and ensure fair examinations. This is a systemic necessity,” he added.

Injured student takes exam under police protection

In a separate incident in Cooch Behar, a secondary examination candidate, Taslima Khatun, appeared for her history exam under police protection after being injured in an assault. The student, who hails from Okrabari village under Dinhata Block 1, was attacked last night while protesting against loud DJ music at a local event.

Taslima, a student of Okrabari High School, was initially treated at Dinhata Sub Divisional Hospital. Fearing further trouble, she did not return home after being discharged and instead stayed at a relative’s house. Today, she was escorted to her examination centre at Gitaldah Hariharhat High School in a police vehicle to sit for her exam.

The incident has sparked outrage, with locals accusing a panchayat member and his family of assaulting the student. Authorities are investigating the matter, while Taslima’s determination to appear for her exam despite the ordeal has drawn widespread admiration.

The WBBSE president’s visit and the incident in Cooch Behar underscore the challenges faced in maintaining the integrity and safety of examination processes across the state.

In South 24 Parganas, two students of Gobindapur Kalicharan High School were caught with mobile phones in the exam hall at the venue, Mathur Jatiram Memorial High School (Mathur), a main-venue. A student of Hindi High School, Dalkhola, North Dinajpur was caught with a mobile in the exam hall at Dalkhola Girls High School (Dalkhola-1) sub-venue.

In Cooch Behar, a student of Ila Devi Girls High School caught with mobile in the exam hall at the Tufanganj Nripendra Narayan Memorial High School (Tufanganj-I) sub-venue, while a student of Chakulia High School, Uttar Dinajpur tore off his answer script at Gandal High School (Chakulia-II) sub-venue.