The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has released WB Police Sub Inspector (SI) admit card for the Prelims Written Examination 2019. The admit card can be downloaded by the candidates who have applied for the West Bengal Police SI Prelims written exam from the official website; https://wbprbsi.applythrunet.co.in/GetAdmitWT.aspx

Candidates looking for WB Police SI Prelims Admit Card 2019 should note that the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) will not send any printed Admit Card or any Hard Copy to any candidate and candidates will be able to get the admit card from online method only.

Direct Link to Download WB Police SI Admit Card 2019

The candidates are advised to download their WB Police SI e-Admit Card 2019 well in advance by providing their Application Sl No and Date of Birth. The candidates have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Cards at the allotted venues along with a proof of identity at the allotted exam centre.

To prevent any last-minute hassle or chaos, candidates must download the WB SI Admit Card well in advance by entering the 8 digit application number and date of birth.

Candidates must take a printout of the admit card and carry it to the exam venue.

WB Police SI Exam is scheduled to be held on 15 December 2019 (Sunday) from 12:00 Noon to 1:30 PM. The SI exam will comprise 25 questions on Analytical Reasoning, 50 questions on General Studies and 25 questions on Arithmetic.

The duration of the exam is 90 minutes.

There are 300 vacancies available.

West Bengal Police has advertised a notification for the recruitment of Excise Constable including Lady Excise Constables. Candidates will go through 7 stages of selection for the post.

Candidates qualified in written exam will be called for Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Written Test, Interview, Verification Round, and Medical Exam.