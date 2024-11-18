UP Board exams to commence from Feb 24

Uttar Pradesh Secondary education Parishad on Monday announced the dates of High school and Intermediate Board exams for 2025. The exams for both High School and Intermediate Boards will commence on February 24 and both will end on March 12, 2025.The exams will be held in two shifts in 12 days, said the secretary of the Secondary Education Parishad Bhagwati Singh here .

He said a total of 54.35 lakh students will appear in the high school and intermediate board exams. There are more than 29 lakh students in the high school board examination and around 24 lakh candidates will appear in the intermediate board examination. A total of 7800 examination centers have been set up across the state for board exams.

