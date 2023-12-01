UGC NET 2023 admit card/hall ticket to be released online

For those preparing to take the University Grant Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) this week, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will provide a significant update.

According to an announcement made by NTA, candidates can expect to receive their exam city information slip this week and their admit card the next week. Candidates will be able to download their UGC NET admit card and exam city slip from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The much-anticipated admit cards for the December 2023 UGC NET exam are expected in the first week of December. Those preparing for the exam should be aware that the exam city slip and the admit card are not the same thing. Whereas the former simply provides the exam center’s address, the latter provides detailed information about the test’s rules and schedule.

The UGC NET is held twice a year, in December and June. This year’s December cycle is set to take place from December 6 – December 22. A detailed timetable is available on the official UGC NET website.