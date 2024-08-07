Swamiji’s book to be included in Class XI syllabus

The West Bengal Higher Secondary Council will include the book Vivekananda: His Call to the Nation in the syllabus of class XI. The small book contains excerpts from the speeches delivered by Swami Vivekananda after he came back from the West in 1897. The speeches he had delivered are available as Lectures of Swami Vivekananda from Colombo to Almora. Swamiji’s stenographer GG Goodwin died at a premature age.

As a result no speech delivered by Swamiji in the United States during his second visit 1899-1900 could be traced. Even two speeches delivered by Swamiji at the Paris Science Congress in 1900 could not be traced. The book that has been included in the syllabus of class XI will a rapid reader. After coming to power in Bengal in 1977, the Left Front had dropped Prachyo O Paschatyo which was a rapid reader and dropped an essay titled Bangla Bhasa from the Bengali language book which was taught in Class XI and XII.

