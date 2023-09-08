Students give deputation to CU VC, alleged bias approach

Students from Calcutta University’s College Street campus today submitted their demands to the vice-chancellor.

The students affiliated to the Trinamul Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) alleged that the VC, Santa Dutta was rude towards them. They wanted quick redressal of their issues.

They had gone to the VC with a deputation on general issues like free sanitary napkin vending machines, water coolers in every department, renovation of bathrooms in the departments, improvement in quality of food in canteen and reduction in price, sports equipment etc.

Advertisement

“We had gone to meet her with our union flag to which she had objected. She said don’t bring political colour into all this. The letter pad, which had the TMCP logo in it, was deliberately kept folded by her. She told us, political leaders will come and go. I told her that like her, our chief minister is also a woman and that she should feel proud of the CM,” said Avirup Chakraborty, state general secretary, TMCP.

The students alleged that the VC has repeatedly tried to sideline TMCP and suppress any move of theirs. “She is trying to create a Leftist-minded atmosphere inside the campus. As she has been appointed by the Governor, she is not interested in enacting any of the policies by the state government,” said the student union leader.

The students said that they had given deputations to previous VC Ashish Chattopadhyay too. They complained since there is no permanent vice-chancellor, the interim ones do not take active interest in varsity matters or problems of students.

Vice-chancellor Santa Dutta said, “Anyone is welcome but without the party flag or colour. If you bring in the party colour into this then it leads to fights and the purpose is lost. It will not take me a minute to leave the chair if I get threat calls.”