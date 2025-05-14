Student commits suicide

Rishiraj Keshri (18), a student of a private English medium school in Kanksha has committed suicide in his house today after faring badly in the CBSE Class XII board examinations.

He was a resident of Sukanta Pally area under Coke Oven police station of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate.

Neighbours said that like everyday, both his parents went to work and in their absence he, after seeing his poor results, committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling. His father works in a hotel. In the afternoon, neighbours noticed and informed his parents.

Coke Oven police station has sent the body to Durgapur Sub-Divisional police station for a post-mortem. An unnatural death case has been started by the police.