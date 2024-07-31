MP govt launches probe after 56 madarsas found non-operational in Sheopur

After the Madhya Pradesh Madarsa Board issued an order to cancel the affiliation of 56 madrasas in Sheopur district, the state government has launched a probe.

Speaking to ANI, Uday Pratap Singh said, “We have noticed that there are many places where schools are not functioning, or there are no children, or there is some kind of irregularity. This has come to light in some districts. Sheopur district is one of them. There were more than 80 madrasas running there, out of which 53-54 schools were closed for several months.”

“Therefore, the aid provided by the government was stopped for seven-eight months, so the government decided to close those schools,” he said.

“All government-private educational institutions and madrasas operating in Madhya Pradesh are being investigated. We are investigating and observing every point to find out where there have been violations of the rules. If there has been an irregularity, we will also take action, and if necessary, we will also take action,” he said.

Madhya Pradesh Madarsa Board issued an order to cancel the affiliation of 56 Madrasas after they were found non-operational in Sheopur district, stated an official release issued on Tuesday.

According to the Department of Public Relations, Madhya Pradesh, “56 madrasas were found not fully operational in Sheopur. On the basis of the report of the District Education Officer Sheopur, the Madhya Pradesh Madarsa Board has issued orders to cancel the recognition of these madarsas. It was told in the report that 80 recognised madarsas are operating in Sheopur district.”

Secretary Madhya Pradesh Madarsa Board said that all the district education officers across the state have been instructed to get the field staff to conduct physical inspections of the madarsas operating in their area.

In the inspection, the proposal to cancel the recognition of the madarsas that are not being operated as per the rules of the state government should be sent to the Madhya Pradesh Madarsa Board.

The assistance provided by the School Education Department to the madarsas which are not being operated as per the rules will be discontinued immediately.

School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh directed all the district education officers of the state to conduct regular inspections of all educational institutions in their areas with the field staff.

He has asked the officers to ensure that the students going to school get the benefit of the departmental schemes of the state government and the students can get quality education.

The School Education Minister has also given instructions to speed up the physical verification of madarsas operating in the state.

He said that action should be taken to cancel the recognition of those madarsas that are not being operated as per the rules.

Along with this, physical verification of schools and private educational institutions should also be carried out at a fast pace.