Japanese delegation visits Burdwan University, explores tourism tie-up

A high-level team, led by Consulate General of Japan in Kolkata visited Burdwan University in Rajbati and had a discussion on a possible tie-up with the tourism department, which is the oldest government institute offering MBA (tourism) courses in Eastern India.

Very soon, a meeting will be held in Kolkata with the state higher education minister, Bratya Basu, consulate general of Japan in Kolkata, Nakagawa Kochi and the Burdwan University top brass and tourism department to finalise the agreement.

Talking to The Statesman, Mir Ahmed Safique, head of department of tourism said that yesterday a high-level team of the Japan consulate in Kolkata visited the Rajbati campus of Burdwan University and held a meeting.

Vice-chancellor of Burdwan University, Professor Sankar Kumar Nath, registrar Dr Arijit Chatterjee, dean of Arts, Professor Pradip Chatterjee, HoD of Tourism, Professor Mir Ahmed Safique, Professor B B Parida were present in the meeting.

“Several possibilities will be explored like exchange of faculties, joint collaborations, intellectual property rights, joint workshop and technology transfer between Burdwan University and the University of Japan. In the next phase, it will be finalised which university in Japan will ink an agreement and sign the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Burdwan University,” added Professor Mir Ahmed Safique.

Nakagawa Kochi, consul general of Japan in Kolkata said that they are very excited to sign an agreement with Burdwan University to explore the vast opportunities in the tourism sector between the two countries.

This was the second meeting; the first meeting took place in Kolkata last year in which officials of Japan Airlines were present.