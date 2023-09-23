IP University starts certificate course in French, Japanese

The IP University has started certificate course in two foreign languages – French & Japanese.

The one-year certificate course will be conducted at the university’s School of Humanities & Social Sciences on weekend-basis from the 2023-24 academic session. The classes will be held on Saturdays and Sundays.

There are 40-40 seats each for the course. There is no upper age limit for this course.

The fee for the course will be Rs 30, 000.

Minimum qualification for the course is 12th pass with 50 per cent marks.

Interested candidates may submit a duly-filled admission form along with all the required documents to the office of Dean – University School of Humanities & Social Sciences of the Univesity by 20th October 2023.

The admission form and admission brochure of the course are available on the University website www.ipu.ac.in

Knowledge of foreign languages is in high demand in tourism sector, hospitality industry, international business, diplomatic services, industry, education and other allied areas. Knowledge of foreign languages will open new avenues for those who successfully complete this course.