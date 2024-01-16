IIM Udaipur – the first and only IIM to launch a Summer Program in Management

Indian Institute of Management Udaipur has launched a unique Summer Program in Management primarily designed for MBA aspirants. This program is for students who want to experience student life at an IIM as a build-up to applying for an MBA program and those interested in a one-time experience. This two-week on-campus summer program is the first ever offered by any IIM. The program will be held at IIM Udaipur campus from June 01, 2024, to June 14, 2024.

The program will cover the essential aspects of management studies, focusing on Business Environment, Innovation and entrepreneurship, Digital Transformation, and Business Communication. The participants will get exposure to the Case Method of teaching and earn an IIM Udaipur – Summer Program in Management – Certificate of Participation on completing the program.

The program provides a unique opportunity to learn from the distinguished faculty of IIM Udaipur, visiting industry experts and their peers from the entire country in a dynamic, supportive, and thriving academic environment. Participants will get an opportunity to network with faculty and MBA students of IIM Udaipur.

Students above 18 who are either graduates or have completed the first year of graduation can apply for this Summer Program. You can visit the official website of IIM Udaipur ( https://www.iimu.ac.in/ ) to learn more and to apply for the program. Interested students can apply for the program from January 10, 2024, till May 15, 2024.

“IIM Udaipur is offering the first ever Pre-MBA Summer Program in Management by an IIM, which is specifically designed for those students who aspire to study MBA in the future. This program provides a unique opportunity to experience campus life, study and learn at a prestigious IIM. Students will get the opportunity to network with faculty, MBA students and fellow participants from throughout the country, and explore the historic city of Udaipur.”

– Prof. Rajesh Agrawal, Chairperson, Summer Program in Management

About IIM Udaipur:

IIM Udaipur is well on its way to becoming a globally recognised B-School. It has broken new ground by focusing on world-class research and transforming students into tomorrow’s managers and leaders. The Institute arrived on the global education stage by securing accreditation from the AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) in merely eight years of its establishment. With this accreditation, IIM Udaipur is counted in the same league of global institutes, such as Harvard Business School, Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and the MIT Sloan School.

IIM Udaipur is ranked 16th by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023 of the HRD Ministry. IIM Udaipur is the only IIM in the Top 100 of the prestigious FT Masters In Management World Rankings consecutively for 5 Years since 2019. Ranked #5 amongst IIMs in the list of 2023. Indian Institute of Management Udaipur featured in the prestigious Masters in Management (MIM) QS World University Rankings 2024 for the fifth consecutive year. IIMU is also currently ranked 4th in India, after ISB, IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore, for research in management according to the methodology used by UT Dallas, which tracks publications in the leading global journals.