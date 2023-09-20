IB curriculum for AP government schools

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to follow the International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum in the government schools, the first state to adopt a globally recognised curriculum.

The state government today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the International Baccalaureate organisation in order to make government schools at par with corporate ones not only in terms of amenities but also in syllabus and curriculum.

The state Cabinet today gave its approval for the implementation of IB curriculum in schools. Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to prepare a comprehensive guideline plan for the smooth integration of the IB syllabus into the state’s educational framework. It is expected to be implemented in the next academic session.

IB’s director Olli-Pekka Heinonen and chief business development officer Matt Costello were present virtually at the signing of MoU.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy emphasised on ensuring that the students of the state receive world class learning experience. He said the certificates earned by the IB students would hold value everywhere in the world.

He also acknowledged the challenges of introducing the IB syllabus. Usually, IB curriculum is followed by only few corporate schools and they charge parents exorbitantly.

The Chief Minister after assuming office has given tremendous importance to school education refurbishing government institutions ensuring students had access to better toilets, drinking water, computers, interactive boards and other physical infrastructure.

He also switched the medium of instruction from Telugu to English. In addition students have been provided bilingual textbooks, tabs and TOEFL exam training. A large number of students from both Telugu states go abroad for higher education and an IB certificate will be undoubtedly beneficial to them.

“We are totally enhancing the quality of schooling,” said Chief Minister Reddy while briefing the state Cabinet about the changes that are being introduced in public schools.