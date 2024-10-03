HP Central University Signs MoU with University of Wolverhampton, England

In a significant development expected to open new avenues for exchange of research and teaching practices, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Himachal Pradesh Central University (HPCU) and the University of Wolverhampton, England, during the Indian Tourism and Hospitality Congress (ITHC) being held in Wolverhampton.

This collaboration aims to enhance academic exchange between the two institutions thus benefiting the students of both the universities.

Leading the HPCU delegation, Vice-Chancellor Sat Prakash Bansal expressed pride in this academic partnership, emphasizing its importance for the entire region of Himachal Pradesh. “This MoU will play a crucial role in developing a deeper understanding of teaching and research, benefiting numerous students, researchers, and faculty members at both universities,” Bansal stated.

The congress, themed “Transformation in Tourism and Hospitality: Embracing Technology and Sustainability,” seeks to address the evolving dynamics within the tourism and hospitality sectors. Bansal highlighted the dual forces of technological innovation and sustainability driving significant changes in these industries. “These transformations are reshaping the landscape of accommodation and services, necessitating a reevaluation of traditional business models and practices,” he noted.

During the ITHC, from October 2 to October 6, various sessions will delve into topics such as sustainable tourism practices, technology-driven innovations in hospitality management, and the conceptual framework for sustainable tourism development. The discussions aim to provide insights and strategies to adapt to the rapidly changing market.

The MoU signing took place during a meeting of the Vice-Chancellors’ Advisory Committee, attended by prominent figures including Professor Ibrahim Adia, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Wolverhampton; Professor Claire Strachofield, Dean of Arts, Business and Social Sciences; and Professor Maharaj Vijay Reddy, Associate Dean of Arts, Business and Social Sciences.

Bansal, who is also the national president of the ITHC, reiterated the need for a holistic approach to integrate technology and sustainability in the tourism and hospitality sectors. “By leveraging technological advancements and committing to sustainable practices, businesses can enhance operational efficiency, improve customer satisfaction, and contribute to the preservation of our planet.”

With this collaboration, both universities plan to initiate new programs such as faculty and student exchanges, enriching the academic experiences of their communities. The congress runs until October 6, with various sessions aimed at exploring innovation and policy frameworks in sustainable tourism.