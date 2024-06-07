Hooghly boy sixth in WBJEE

From Triveni, Hooghly, Ritam Banerjee in the ISC stood tenth in the state ranking, now Ritam has achieved the sixth rank in the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2024.

The joint examination results were declared today, out of 200 Ritam has secured 167. Ritam’s ambition is to study computer science. Ritam is now eagerly waiting for the IIT results to get published.

Ritam confidently said, “I was confident to gain a respectable rank in the joint examination since I worked hard for the JEE.”

Ritam, a student of Triveni Tissues Vidyapith, his father Debikanandan Banerjee is a medical practitioner and mother, Paramita Banerjee is a housewife. From childhood Ritam was studious and dreamt of being a computer science engineer.