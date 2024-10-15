Heavy rains: Educational institutions to remain shut in TN on Tuesday

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in Chennai and the surrounding districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu on Tuesday.

The holiday has been declared following a weather department warning of very heavy rains in these areas on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister announced the holiday for schools and colleges in these districts after a monsoon preparedness meeting that he chaired at the Secretariat on Monday.

Stalin has also advised IT firms in Chennai and the adjoining districts to allow work-from-home for their employees on October 15 and 16 due to the heavy rain warnings issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).

The Chief Minister has directed the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to deploy adequate personnel in flood-prone areas, along with the necessary equipment for immediate action.

He has also instructed officials to deploy the required boats to flood-prone areas today before the rains begin.

The Chief Minister called upon officials in charge of each district to coordinate with the respective district administrations for flood relief operations.

Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a red alert for October 15 and 16 for Chennai and the surrounding districts of Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu.

Orange and yellow alerts have been issued for the districts of Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore.

The rest of Tamil Nadu is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall, particularly in the northern parts of the state and some areas of southern Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, visited the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) at Ripon Building in Chennai to review the monsoon preparedness measures within Chennai Corporation limits.

The ICCC will receive flood alerts and reports in areas under the Chennai Corporation, and people can call the ICCC helpline number 1913 for any emergencies or to report waterlogging and rain-related issues.