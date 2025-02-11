Fake Madhyamik candidate in Hooghly caught

The invigilator in-charge of Chanditala Garalgacha High School examination centre while conducting verification of Madhyamik examination candidates’ admit cards, found that the photo on the admit card did not resemble the candidate’s face for one of the examinees. On interrogation, the candidate confessed that she came to write the exam in place of her younger sister, who is the actual candidate. She is the student of Kumirmora RKN High School and her examination centre is at Chanditala Garalgacha Girls High School. The incident was promptly informed to the education department and West Bengal Board of Secondary Examination.

The Madhyamik examination emergency response team in-charge, Kaushik Sil of Chanditala police station said the elder sister of a bonafide Madhyamik examination candidate was writing in place of her younger sister. “As soon as we receive the complaint from the education department, we will take necessary legal steps.”

