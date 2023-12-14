Educationists urge parents to spend more time with kids

Educationists urge parents to give freedom to their children to select subjects and spend more time with them. They were speaking at a Guardians’ Conference at Sri Ramakrishna Vivekananda Sri Aurobindo Nilayin Chandannagore, on Sunday. The conference was the first-ofits-kind held at a social welfare organization in the state.

The conference was inaugurated by Ram Chakraborty, mayor of Chandannagar Municipal Corporation. Professor Sabujkoli Sen, erudite scholar and former vice-chancellor of Visva Bharati University, said, “If the parents do not spend quality time with their children then the latter are bound to develop problems in their lives later on.

Don’t insult your children and highlight their failure and instead give them encouragement and infuse positive thoughts in them. The children from their early days should be taught about the success and failures in life so that they can face all ups and downs in life when they become adults.” Educationist Sadip Banerjee said, “Multiple courses are now available and parents should allow their children to select the subjects. It has often been seen that the students give up studies failing to meet the demands of their parents.

The young parents should interact more with their children and the rampant use of cell phones should be restricted,” he said adding, “Covid pandemic changed the world and has affected the student community badly. Many students have lost the interest to attend classes. Love should be the guiding principle in a parent-student relationship.”

Sanjay Bhattacharya, joint secretary of Nilay, whose brainchild was the conference, also spoke at the meeting. The interactive session between the educationists present and the young guardians became lively