Edu Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to launch 3 AI Centres of Excellence tomorrow

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be launching three AI Centres of Excellence (CoE) focused on Healthcare, Agriculture, and Sustainable Cities here tomorrow.

To realize the vision of “Viksit Bharat,” these three CoEs for Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be led by top educational institutions, in consortium with industry partners and startups. They will conduct interdisciplinary research, develop cutting-edge applications, and create scalable solutions in these three areas.

This initiative aims to galvanise an effective AI ecosystem and nurture quality human resources in these critical fields.

As part of the vision to “Make AI in India and Make AI work for India,” the setting up of these centres was announced under Para 60 of the Budget Announcement for 2023-24. In alignment with this, the Government has approved the creation of the three AI Centres of Excellence, with a total financial outlay of Rs 990.00 crore over the period of FY 2023-24 to FY 2027-28.

To oversee the implementation of this initiative, an industry heavy Apex Committee has been constituted and will be co-chaired by Dr Sridhar Vembu, Founder and CEO of Zoho Corporation. K Sanjay Murthy, Secretary, higher education, will grace the occasion, along with Directors of IITs, Heads of higher educational institutions (HEIs), industry leaders, start-up founders and senior officials from various ministries of the Central Government.