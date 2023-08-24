Delhi University to hold students’ union polls on Sept 23, after 4 years

The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections will be held on September 23, after a gap of four years.

In a notification issued on August 23, the university said the student body and central council elections will be held on September 23.

The last date for nomination papers is September 12, while the final list of the candidates will be published on September 13. The university has also appointed a chief election officer to conduct elections in the university.

Last time, the DUSU polls were held in 2019. Students’ union elections could not be held in 2020 and 2021 because of Covid-19 and disruptions to the academic calendar prevented the polls in 2022.

Students’ groups have made several representations to varsity officials to demand the resumption of the election exercise as many elected representatives have left the university after completing their studies. Student groups have welcomed the move.

In a notification on Thursday, the university said Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, in his capacity as Patron of Delhi University Students Union, has appointed Prof Chander Shekhar, Department of Persian as chief election officer; Rupam Kapoor of Dept of Botany as chief returning officer; Anupam Jha, Faculty of Law as Return officer and Anupam Jha, Faculty of Law and Prof Rina Chakranarty, Deptt. of Zoology as additional members.

The DUSU is the main representative body of students from most colleges and faculties. This apart, each college has its own students’ union, elections to which are held annually.

DUSU elections are held via direct voting by students of the varsity and member colleges. They are usually conducted in August-September.

The elections to the varsity’s students’ body are organised simultaneously with polls at the college level. Nearly 2,500 students contest the elections for the nearly 500 posts.