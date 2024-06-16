Civil Services (Prelim) Exam held, Delhi Metro services on Phase-3 commenced early

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Sunday conducted the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2024 amid tight security arrangements at various exam centres across India including Delhi.

The exam, which was earlier scheduled for May 26, was postponed to June 16 due to the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2024 was conducted in two shifts – the first shift was held from 9.30 am to 11:30 am and the second shift was conducted from 2.30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Advertisement

The Civil Services Exam is conducted annually in three stages — preliminary, main, and interview — by the UPSC to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

Meanwhile, Delhi Metro train services on Phase-III sections commenced at 6 am this morning instead of the usual 8 am to facilitate candidates appearing for the Civil Services (Prelim) Examination held by UPSC.

Phase-III sections covered by this timing adjustment include Dilshad Garden-Shaheed Sthal, Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City, Mundka-Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Badarpur Border-Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh), Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar, Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden and Dhansa Bus Stand-Dwarka.

Metro services on the rest of the sections were running as per normal schedule from 6 am onwards.