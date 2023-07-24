# Books & Education

Chhattisgarh: Dedicated towards students, teacher crosses river everyday to reach school

ANI | New Delhi | July 24, 2023 8:16 am

A primary school teacher crossing the river on foot (photo:ANI)

“To build the future of the children,” Karmila Toppo, a primary school teacher, crosses river on a daily basis to reach the school located in Dhourpur village in the district.
Toppo told ANI that there is no other way to reach the school. “There are two rivers on my way which I have to cross in order to reach the school. There is no other way. I come everyday to build the future of the children,” she said.

In addition, Balrampur Collector Rimijiyus Ekka praised Toppo for her endeavours and expected other teachers to stay loyal towards their duties.

“Surely this teacher is doing her work very sincerely. I would expect similar work from other teachers as well. Other teachers should also be loyal to their duty and reach school on time,” said Collector Ekka.

