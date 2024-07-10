BU halts counselling, ex-Maoist left in lurch

In barely less than a fortnight, the ‘dreams’ of a Maoist cadre aspiring for a PhD in History appears to get shattered, as the Burdwan University, in a bizarre notification, suddenly has halted the entire counselling process yesterday.

The secretary, Faculty Council (Arts), issued the notification that stated that it has been postponed, ‘due to some unavoidable circumstances,’ which has shocked the ambitious candidates like Arnab Dam, a Maoist cadre jailed as a penal measure for his involvement in dreaded squad operations. On 26 June, Dam had appeared before the BU selectors for his viva-voce and he incidentally topped in merit list.

Arnab with his squad members had unleashed a fierce attack on an EFR Camp at Shilda in West Midnapore on 15 February, 2010, in which 24 members of Eastern Frontier Rifles jawans were shot dead. Arnab, his lieutenant Sudip Chongdar along with 22 others were later arrested. Sudip though died later. On 29 February, 2023, Arnab was convicted. Arnab currently has been lodged in Hooghly jail.

Advertisement

The BU notification meanwhile has maintained the unchanged schedule of PhD counseling for other disciplines. The BU, surprisingly, didn’t divulge any details of the change of date. The human rights activists meanwhile have alleged that the BU has chosen autocracy to prevent Dam especially after he topped the list.