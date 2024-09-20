Biswa Bangla University in Bolpur gets nod for 14 new subjects

Biswa-Bangla University, a dream educational project of chief minister Mamata Banerjee, has received approval for 14 more subjects. The state varsity will offer studies in 18 courses from now on.

During the 2021-21 academic session, Biswa Bangla University (BBU) started offering four subjects. On 18 February, Biswa Bangla University was officially inaugurated. The building has been constructed by HIDCO.

Talking to The Statesman, professor Dilip Kumar Maiti, vice-chancellor of BBU said that it is very good news that it has received an approval for 14 more subjects.

“We are waiting for the approval from the chancellor and Governor Dr C V Ananda Bose for recruiting one permanent professor, two associate professors, and four assistant professors for each of these 14 subjects. Once the approval is received, teachers will be recruited,” he added.

About 700 students will benefit with the introduction of the new subjects. Geography, microbiology, physics, chemistry, physiology, visual arts, music and drama, commerce, business administration, nursing, teachers training, Sanskrit, political science and international relations, sports psychology and physical education etc are amongst the 14 new subjects approved by the UGC.

During the initial period of 2020-21, the Biswa Bangla University started in a rented room of Bolpur’s IT hub with four subjects.

In the Raipur-Supur – Shibpur Mouza of Bolpur, the state government has set up the sprawling campus on 31 acres of land at a cost of Rs 600 crore.

About 400 students are presently studying in the four subjects – English, mathematics, history and Bengali. Thirty eight guest faculties and guest lecturers have been appointed by the state higher education department.

Established in 2020 by the Biswa Bangla Biswabidyalay Act, 2017, passed by the state government in the state Assembly in the memory of Rabindranath Tagore, it aims to establish a center of excellence devoted to the teaching, learning and research in various branches of study.