Bankura student only Indian selected for prestigious US space & rocket workshop

A Class XII student of MDB DAV School in Bankura, Ayan Deogharia has successfully participated in the prestigious five-day workshop on International Air and Space Programme (IASP) – 2025 from 10-14 November at Alabama in USA.

He is the only Indian student to be selected by the US Space and Rocket Centre for this IASP-2025. His research work, along with a few Mexican students, has been already shortlisted for next level experiment.

A resident of nondescript Mantumra village in Chatna block of Bankura, Ayan Deogharia, a brilliant student since his childhood days comes from a humble background. While his father Kalyanashish Deogharia works in a private company, his mother Shipra is a housewife.

He stays in a rented house, continuing his studies in the private English medium school. Since his childhood he loves space studies and subjects like Bengali, history or geography doesn’t attract him too much.

Talking to The Statesman today he said that this is not the first project, but in 2022 he started his research work on space waste disposal. “If we don’t start thinking of clearing the space waste then a time will come when we will be unable to send satellites to space,” he added.

He had earlier participated in the University of Petroleum and Energy Studies in Dehradun in 2023 in a workshop. There he has showcased and presented his research work on space studies. After which he got a call and participated in another workshop at the National Space Convention.

“I have learnt a lot from this workshops and the latest five-day training in the USA will further help me to start fresh research work on space. We have developed a special material, which will be able to stay in space even during the harsh weather conditions. Let us all hope that it passes the test,” he added.

Ayan further added that though he went to the USA to study further in space science, but in future he wants to stay in the country and conduct research work for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

“We were all very much anxious initially about how we would send our son to the USA for that five-day workshop. It was very expensive. But thanks to the corporate sponsorship from Jindal Steel and Power, Ayan’s dream was fulfilled and he ultimately was able to visit Alabama and participated in that workshop by NASA. After returning, he is now full of confidence and we all hope that one day he will excel in space science research work and make the country proud,” added his mother Shipra Deogharia.

Bankura MP Arup Chakraborty has congratulated Ayan Deogharia for his achievement and has offered support in future.