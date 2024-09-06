Arambagh sub-division school goes digital

A state-run school at Khanakul in Arambagh sub-division, Ram Nagar Atul Vidyalaya, in order to provide quality education, at par with the English medium schools, has upgraded itself to provide the best of education to the students of Bengali medium through advanced teaching aid technology.

The school has its own website, to keep up and maintain communication; education is imparted through audio-visual methods to grow more interest in the students in the subject matter. A space observation auditorium is set up for the queer minds of the students about space and the solar system. Seminars are conducted on the use and misuse of artificial intelligence, use of light and sound effects to make history, geography and social science more interesting for the students.

To add more safety and security to the students, a digital mode of attendance was inaugurated today at the school.

Advertisement

On the occasion Arambagh sub-division additional inspector of schools Palash Roy and other high officials from district education department were present.

The headmaster of the school, Amit Kumar Atya, said, “Keeping in mind the safety and security of the students, a digital attendance system has been introduced. The digital identity cards of the students have QR code and a scanner is also at the entry and exit points of the school. The digitally-controlled door of the school only opens when the students punch their ID cards at the scanner. We come across incidents where students, on the way back home, may have met with an accident or while playing in the pond may have got drowned. The digital mode of students’ attendance and departure time from school keeps both the school authority and the parents aware of the students’ movement.”